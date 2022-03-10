‘Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter Talks Her Side of Sam Logan Split, Opens up About ‘Mature’ New Boyfriend (Exclusive)

Juliette Porter can’t wait for Siesta Key Season 4 to show what really went down in her split from ex-boyfriend Sam Logan. Ahead of Thursday’s return of the MTV show, Porter opened up to PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview alongside co-star Amanda Miller about the breakup drama to come and how she came to meet her new boyfriend.

At the start of filming the new season, Porter admitted she was “pretty depressed” in her “draining” relationship with Logan. “You live through things, you learn things as you get older, and I’m kind of at a point in my life where I knew that I needed to cut that relationship off and really end it at a certain point,” she told PopCulture, calling their split a “clean” break. “I feel like I knew I had to make a decision – stay and try to fix it or move on with my life,” she continued. “And that’s really how I got my energy back. I was like, it’s this relationship. It’s not working for me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

With cheating rumors swirling on both sides after the breakup, Porter said she’s “excited” for people to see the “actual events” that went down between her and Sam. “I’m excited for people to see my side of the story, which I know they’re going to agree with me because I’m right and he’s wrong,” the MTV star shared. “So it’s going to be nice for that to happen. And there’s rumors going around that he cheated or I cheated and I’m happy for people to finally see how everything happened because we don’t want to spoil things. You’re here to watch a show to see what happened.”

Despite Porter’s confidence in her own actions, Miller said there’s definitely been a line in the sand drawn in their friend group. “There’s definitely sides as much as we don’t want to have to pick sides,” she told PopCulture. “As soon as the group starts to divide like that, you kind of need to decide whose side you’re on and it gets a little uncomfortable, but when we’re all together, everyone is mature for the most part.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaUqA9UF1mw/

Season 4 might be filled with heartbreak and drama, but Porter has managed to move on with her new beau, Clark Drum, after Chloe Trautman and Miller pushed her to get back in the dating world. “I really like this one,” Miller said of her friend’s new man. “Something about him, he’s just more mature than the other guys that she’s been with, and he knows how to carry himself and present himself.”

“Whenever we’re out with him, I don’t have to worry about him. The other ones I would be like, ‘What are they going to do?’ We have no idea. They’re wild cards,” she continued. “But I feel like with Juliette’s new boyfriend, he’s just humble and he’s chill and he’s just here for her and he’s good to her, and that’s what’s important for me.” Season 4 of Siesta Key returns to MTV Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET following Jersey Shore Family Vacation.