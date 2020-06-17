'Siesta Key': MTV Fires Alex Kompothecras Over Racist Comments

MTV continues to sever ties with cast members involved on their shows that have been associated with racist remarks with the latest being Alex Kompothecras of Siesta Key. The show made the announcement official on Tuesday night just ahead of its Season 3 premiere and will edit him out of scenes throughout the season in an effort to “minimize his presence.” He will no longer be on any more seasons.

Kompothecras saw his name begin to come under fire after old posts made by him popped back up, one of which was a comment on Instagram that saw him use the N-word and engaging in other racist posts. The new season of Siesta Key saw its scheduled two-hour show drop to 54 minutes as a result of the editing that needed to be done to remove him from as much of the episode as possible. MTV will continue to have a tough time making edits as the show moves on as he was set to have a pretty heavy presence on the season with him and Alyssa Salerno learning that would be having a child. The two actually welcomed their daughter, Alessi, on June 11.

We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key. — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) June 17, 2020

Previous reality stars that saw their run end on MTV include Dee Nguyen of The Challenge and Taylor Selfridge from Teen Mom OG. In Nguyen’s case, her remarks were fresh as she found herself in a confrontation with another cast member, Bayleigh Dayton along with her husband. Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, who also is on the current season. The Challenge will continue to air the rest of the season but did edit as much as it could to keep her appearance on the show as minute as possible. Meanwhile, Selfridge’s axe came hours before her baby special with Cory Wharton was set to air. The announcement was not made ahead of the special, so when it did not air and Catfish aired in its place, viewers were thrown for a complete loop. It was later revealed she had been cut from the network and the baby episode would not air.

Another network found itself having to part ways with its own stars as Bravo removed four stars from Vanderpump Rules over resurfaced racist comments. This included Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.