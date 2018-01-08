Sheree Whitfield Disses NeNe Leakes Over Her ‘Mugshots’

Shereé Whitfield is standing up for her “prison bae.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member finally clapped back after NeNe Leakes accused her imprisoned boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams of being a “con man” repeatedly this season. Gilliams is in prison for securities and wire fraud.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Whitfield hasn’t been present for all of the disses towards her relationship, but when she was clued in on the “con man” comment by Kandi Burruss in Sunday’s episode, she reminded fans of Leakes’ and her husband Gregg’s own criminal past.

“You and Gregg both have mugshots,” Whitfield told Burruss of Leakes. “You don’t always have to bring up this happened and this happened and this happened, because we can do it to you too!”

In 2014, it came to light that Leakes was charged with one misdemeanor and three felony counts of “theft of services” for ripping off her phone company when she was 25, and was arrested three times in the next two years for violating the terms of her probation.

Her husband was arrested in 2002 for writing bad checks, shoplifting, assault, and receiving stolen property, according to Rolling Out.

When her criminal record was uncovered, Leakes tweeted a positive spin on her past. “22 years ago I was lost, scared, trapped & a single mom!” she said. “! I care enough abt myself 2 change my life & u can 2! Wit God, anything is possible.”

But she hasn’t been as forgiving of Gilliams, who Whitfield has called her “soul mate.”

“I met him before she did,” Leakes said earlier this season, referring to a business deal that fell through in season four. “He’s a con artist.”

Fans were here for Whitfield dragging Leakes over what they saw as hypocrisy:

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo

Photo credit: Bravo