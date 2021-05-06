Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Considering 'Osbournes' Reality Show Revival

✖

Sharon Osborune may be done with The Talk, but that doesn’t mean she's done with TV. More than a month after Osbourne left the talk show following a heated on-air exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood, the TV personality reportedly has her sights set on a new project. According to The Sun, Osbourne is reportedly considering reviving The Osbournes, the popular MTV series that chronicled her family's life from 2002 to 2005.

While Osbourne herself has not made any public remarks suggesting a revival of the series could be in the works, The Sun reports that several production companies have approached her in the weeks since her exit from The Talk to pitch proposals for a reboot of the reality series. One source said "many production companies are keen to have an updated version of their reality show," noting that "the interest in her remains sky high" following the drama surrounding her exit from the CBS talker. Osbourne is reportedly open to the idea, too, with the source claiming that she is "open to talks" and "is ready to go again for the right deal, absolutely." When asked about the alleged discussions, a spokesman for the star said "we will announce future projects at the appropriate time." Although her team wouldn't budge, a source claimed "the way things are going, a revival looks pretty strong. It is closer than ever to returning to our screens."

The original series followed Sharon and Ozzy, alongside two of their young children, as they navigated life and growing up in Los Angeles. A revival, as the source noted, would come as the show nears its 20th anniversary next year, and while several decades have passed, "the family are just as wild as ever, and would be captivating viewing" and "after all this time away, bringing the show would be hugely popular."

While fans will ultimately have to wait to see if the rumors are true, a potential The Osbournes revival would have plenty of topics to cover. The Sun's source noted that bringing the series back to the screen would allow Osbourne the opportunity to "say what she wants" regarding The Talk drama. The revival would also come as her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, heads "out on tour next summer so this could be good promotion from him as well." The couple's two children, Kelly and Jack, also have plenty going on in their lives and careers. The source said, "the signs have never been stronger that a return is happening. A deal is closer than ever."