Kelly Osbourne Teases a Potential Return for ‘The Osbournes’

Kelly Osbourne teased the possible return of The Osbournes, the popular MTV series that chronicled her family’s life from 2002 to 2005. There have been several talks over the years of the show coming back, but nothing has ever worked out. While the show has been off the air for almost 15 years, Ozzy Osbourne‘s family has gone nowhere, as wife Sharon Osbourne is still on TV almost every day as co-host on The Talk.

In a new interview with PeopleTV’s Reality Check, Osbourne, 35, had nothing but good memories to share about the series. The Osbournes ran for four seasons and gave fans of the former Black Sabbath singer an unexpected look at his family. Aside from Osbourne, Ozzy and Sharon, the series also featured her brother, Jack Osbourne, 34.

“The first season was such a magical time in my family’s life because we had no idea what we were doing. We had no idea that the show would be so successful,” Osbourne told PeopleTV. “When I signed the contract for MTV, I was 15 years old and to see what it turned into, we didn’t know how people would perceive us or anything. And then suddenly wake up one day and literally be one of the most famous 16-year-olds in the world just being yourself.”

Osbourne added, “I think that is the most raw and vulnerable you will see any family on TV. And then it all kind of was like an explosion of too much reality for us.”

The Masked Singer contestant said the family gets offers to bring The Osbournes back “every single year about every three months or so,” but they usually say no. In fact, they just got another offer.

“It keeps coming ’round. Right now there’s another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we’ve ever come to accepting one,” Osbourne revealed. “But whether that will happen or not, I don’t know.”

One reason why the two have never said yes before is that now they have other people to consider. Jack now has three young daughters with ex-wife Lisa. “Do we want that life for them without them being old enough to choose if they want to do it or not like my brother and I were,” Osbourne pointed out.

In September 2018, Sharon told Howard Stern that MTV could not afford them if they wanted a revival.

“It keeps going back and forth, different networks will approach us and it never works out. They can’t afford us,” she said at the time. “They can’t afford us. It’s like why would we want to do it for f– peanuts?”

In 2015, MTV’s sister station VH1 almost brought The Osbournes back to life. However, the network eventually ditched the idea.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s The Masked Singer, it was revealed that Osbourne was the Ladybug singer. Osbourne has also appeared on The Talk several times, often as a guest co-host to join her mother. Sharon has been on the show since it began in 2010.

