Sharna Burgess Celebrates Becoming a US Citizen in Emotional Post

Sharna Burgess is celebrating a huge victory, and it's happening far from the ballroom of Dancing With the Stars. The former pro on the longtime reality series revealed this week that she is officially a U.S. Citizen.

"Today something really amazing happened...I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me. This has been my home for nearly 12 years now," Burgess wrote in the post. "My son was born here, my life and love and career... all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Burgess has lived outside of her native Australia since age 18, sometimes even just maintaining her life in a suitcase on her way to her current life.

"At one point my belongings were just in garbage bags since it was easier to move," Burgess shared. "I've never even had to vote anywhere before. I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging. Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it.

"America slowly became my permanent home," she continued. "Eventually I found my tribe here, I bought a home here, I fell in love here, I birthed my son here. Now this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much. This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close. I, Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here."

Burgess and boyfriend Brian Austin Green stood side-by-side in the photo in embrace, while the pro dancer held her certificate in her hands. She also included a clop of her taking the naturalization oath to the U.S., with Whitney Houston providing a soundtrack to the post thanks to her 1991 Super Bowl rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

So hot on the heels of becoming a new mom, taking time away from Dancing With the Stars this season, and establishing new romance in her life, Burgess found time to become a citizen. Now she can fully focus her powers on raising baby Zane and growing her "tribe" as a citizen. Congratulations to the DWTS alum!