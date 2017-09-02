‘RHOC’ Cast Member Shannon Beador Rushed to Hospital

Shannon Beador and her daughter had quite the scare on Friday afternoon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member was rushed to the hospital shortly before her daughter Sophie was scheduled to take her driver’s license test. Beador’s nose began bleeding on their drive to the DMV, which traumatized the teenager.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 1, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

“Poor Sophie. I feel horrible for traumatizing her today. Was driving with Sophie to the DMV this afternoon so she could finally get her license and my nose started to bleed,” Beador revealed on Instagram with a photo of her bloody nose. “Then it started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye. Sophie had to call 911.”

She added, “I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere. Was in the hospital all afternoon, but everything is ok now. Probably because of the dry weather here.”

Despite the health scare, Sophie still passed her test and is officially a licensed driver.

“She passed!!! And then thought it was ok to drive home and take her sister out for ice cream without asking,” Beador shared. “Car rules are being laid down tonight! #eventfulday #lettheweekendbemellow.”