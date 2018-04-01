Shannon Beador’s Ex Allegedly Sent Her Rude Body Shaming Texts After Split

Real Housewives of Orange County personality Shannon Beador may have been the victim of crude, NSFW texts from her ex David Beador after the two decided to separate after 17 years of marriage.

The Bravo couple filed for divorce from her husband in December, separating after tough times in their marriage as documented on the reality show. The two share three daughters.

Friday, Shannon was interviewed on the Sirius XM satellite radio show Jeff Lewis Live!, where hosts Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos surprised her by reading what they said were text messages that her ex had allegedly sent her after their separation, which Lewis said Shannon had “accidentally” forwarded to him, as reported by PEOPLE.

David hasn’t commented on the texts, and while Shannon didn’t confirm that they were authentic, also didn’t dispute the content, laughing mostly at what was read to her.

One of the texts, allegedly read, “”F— you. So tired of you. You f—ing disgust me. F— you. What do you have to do? Eat? Because you can’t get off your fat a—.” Another allegedly read, “World ending tonight? You get out of your pajamas today? Sleep ’til two. The sad part is your b— behavior is normal for you. F— you.”

“Oh my gosh you guys. What do you mean I sent that to you?” Shannon told the hosts. “Are you kidding me? Oh my God. Oh my God. That was a couple months ago.”

She denied that David sends her similar texts now.

As previously reported, the former couple recently reached a temporary divorce settlement, under which Shannon receives joint legal and physical custody of their daughters and $22,500 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon released in a statement at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

