Shanna Moakler Clarifies That She’s Not Pregnant Following Positive Pregnancy Test

Shanna Moakler is not expecting another child after sharing news that she had received a positive pregnancy test just days after her on-and-off boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month. The Celebrity Big Brother alum clarified her false positive result in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on March 24.

“I am not pregnant. I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother,” Moakler explained. “It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant, resulting in the false positive. However, children in the future are not out of the question for me.” The beauty queen is already mom to 18-year-old son Landon Barker and 16-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-husband Travis Barker, as well as 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Moakler’s positive test came just days after Rondeau, whom she had been dating on and off since 2020, was arrested on Feb. 24 after allegedly grabbing the reality star by her hair, throwing a chair at her and urinating on her, leaving visible injuries observed by police. Moakler obtained an emergency protective order against Rondeau in the aftermath and has not spoken to him since the incident, she told Us Weekly at the time.

“It’s very difficult because it’s, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” she added to the publication. “I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”

Following his release from jail, Rondeau took to social media to claim his innocence. “Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” the model wrote on his Instagram Story. “To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right.”