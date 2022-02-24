Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

It looks like it’s the end for Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau. TMZ reported that Rondeau was arrested Thursday, Feb. 24, at their home for felony domestic violence. Moakler, who’d just returned home from filming the finale special for Celebrity Big Brother, was confronted by Rondeau after he accused her of cheating on him. She left the home and returned Thursday where the fight continued. At some point, police were called and arrested Rondeau after noticing visible marks on Moakler’s body.

Moakler released a statement to the media outlet, saying, “I wanted to let everybody know that I’m okay and thank you for your love and support. I’m surrounded by my family and friends.” Sources close to Moakler say the relationship is over, with the domestic violence incident being Moakler’s final straw. She’s reportedly having it arranged wher Rondeau’s belongings will be removed from her home and transported to her now ex. Rondeau remains in custody.

He posted a strange video to Moakler’s Instagram page on Thursday in which he was recording himself. In the video, he accused Moakler of cheating on him and called her fake. He also said the relationship was over and he would never speak to her again.

Just weeks ago, Rondeau was spotted shopping for engagement rings at Tiffany & Co. He soon began to rethink his possible proposal after Moakler was accused of flirting with her CBB housemate and contestant Lamar Odom.

Moakler was previously married to Travis Barker and has two children with him. Barker is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian and will appear on her family’s new Hulu reality series.

Moakler and Barker’s teenage daughter Alabama updated fans on Instagram and shared that she’d been in touch with her mother amid the chaos. “Just texted my mom! I’m not sure what happened on her live,” the 16-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday. “I’m in contact with her and she’s okay. That man needs serious help.”