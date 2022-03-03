Shanna Moakler Reveals Pregnancy After Ex’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Shanna Moakler is pregnant with her fourth child. Just days after her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for domestic violence, the 46-year-old Celebrity Big Brother alum confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that she “took a pregnancy test and it is positive.”

Moakler is already a mom of three. She shares daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18 from her marriage to Travis Barker. She is also mom to daughter Atiana, 22, with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Amid her pregnancy news and the trouble surrounding Rondeau, Moakler told PEOPLE that “this has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.” Moakler did not provide further comment.

The pregnancy news comes after Rondeau, who had been dating the former Miss USA off and on since 2020, was arrested on Feb. 24 on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Rondeau was taken into police custody at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area after he allegedly grabbed Moakler by her hair, threw a chair at her, and urinated on her, according to police. The incident left Moakler with visible injuries, and she obtained an emergency protective order against Rondeau.

Prior to his arrest, Rondeau posted a video to social media alleging that Moakler cheated on him and spent the night at her neighbor’s house. In the clip, shared by TMZ, Rondeau also discussed what happened between him and Moakler, stating, “This is done. I’m never talking to this f-ing specimen of a f-ing human again. You know what she f-ing does last night? She comes here and she f-ing goes to our neighbor’s house with a f-ing wife and f-ing kids and f-ing sleeps here.”

After he was released from police custody just hours after his arrest, Rondeau issued a statement. In a social media post, he said, “Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life.” He went on to address his family and friends, sharing, “I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right.”

Moakler also addressed the incident, telling Us Weekly that the situation has been “very difficult because it’s, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend.” Moakler said she “had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”