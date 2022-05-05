'Shahs of Sunset': Reza Farahan Speaks out on Cancellation, Spinoff Rumors (Exclusive)

✖

After nine seasons on Bravo, Shahs of Sunset is set to come to an end. Following the news, PopCulture.com got the chance to speak with the show's star Reza Farahan about his haircare line Reza Be Obsessed and, naturally, the conversation turned to the Bravo series' cancellation. Not only did Farahan open up about the news, but he also addressed rumors that he will star in a spinoff for the network.

During the discussion, Farahan noted that he did see the TMZ article that originally reported the news about Shahs of Sunset's cancellation and that it was "very accurate." The reality star had nothing but great things to say about his time on the Bravo series. He even mentioned that despite the show coming to an end, it will leave a lasting legacy for years to come. Farahan said, "Shahs was an amazing experience. I look at it as something that I'm so proud of." He went on to say that he originally told his castmates that he was hopeful that the show would get to five seasons. Years later, and nine seasons in the books, he's grateful for what they were able to produce, as Shahs of Sunset had such a positive effect on members of the Middle Eastern community.

"If I look back on it, I'm so proud of what it is done for the Middle Eastern community and more specifically, gay Middle Easterners," Farahan continued. "Some of whom, from the moment Shahs of Sunset started airing, hit me up on Facebook because that was the only social media that was around at that time." He added, "I saw them through high school and through college ... I can only look back on Shahs with the fondest of memories. So proud that people might have perceived Iranian people, Persian people, [and] Middle Eastern people one way but after watching Shahs of Sunset found more commonality than they thought ever existed."

Farahan also addressed whether fans can expect any spinoff news in the future. While he can't talk about the topic until "a later date," he did say that "hopefully, there will be more camera time" coming up for him. He also acknowledged that all of the spinoff talk offers a "glimmer of hope" that you'll be able to see him on your screens in the future, which will likely be music to every Shahs of Sunset fan's ears.