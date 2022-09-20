'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair's Performance Brings Tears to Everyone's Eyes

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off on Monday night. Celebrity contestants such as Wayne Brady and Shangela did incredibly well, but one individual, in particular — Selma Blair — had the most touching performance of the night. In fact, Blair's performance alongside partner Sasha Farber brought tears to fans' eyes.

Prior to her performance, Blair opened up about her Multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis and how it has affected her mental and physical abilities, as PEOPLE noted. During her rehearsal with Farber, she said, "I want to perform in a way that uses my body. Doing this can only help me in the long run." Blair also shared her worries about whether she would be able to complete her routines while on the dancefloor. But, on Monday night, she proved that she's up for the Dancing With the Stars challenge.

Not only did Blair perform a stunning Viennese Waltz, but she brought tears to fans' eyes as she did so. Check out what viewers are saying about the actor's turn on DWTS.