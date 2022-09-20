'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair's Performance Brings Tears to Everyone's Eyes
Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off on Monday night. Celebrity contestants such as Wayne Brady and Shangela did incredibly well, but one individual, in particular — Selma Blair — had the most touching performance of the night. In fact, Blair's performance alongside partner Sasha Farber brought tears to fans' eyes.
Prior to her performance, Blair opened up about her Multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis and how it has affected her mental and physical abilities, as PEOPLE noted. During her rehearsal with Farber, she said, "I want to perform in a way that uses my body. Doing this can only help me in the long run." Blair also shared her worries about whether she would be able to complete her routines while on the dancefloor. But, on Monday night, she proved that she's up for the Dancing With the Stars challenge.
Not only did Blair perform a stunning Viennese Waltz, but she brought tears to fans' eyes as she did so. Check out what viewers are saying about the actor's turn on DWTS.
Everyone after watching Selma Blair on #DWTS Truly magnificent. No words. pic.twitter.com/9jft9OFP17— C. Unscripted ✨ (@cassmiraunscrpt) September 20, 2022
Selma was WOW! So much grace and elegance #DWTS #DWTS31 pic.twitter.com/34yvoKtaUt— Jess (@dazzle715) September 20, 2022
I almost cried seeing Selma Blair dance! It was so inspirational… especially for others who have MS or any other invisible illness! It truly touched my heart!!!! God bless! 🥹💙 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/PRYZRY6rCD— Harshan Kapoor 🇨🇦 (@Harshan_94) September 20, 2022
I just sobbed my eyes out even more watching Selma’s dance with Sasha especially the way he guided her in every single step and when she glided across the floor so smoothly #DWTS #dwts31— Alessandra 🦻🏻🏳️🌈 (@deafmoonchild) September 20, 2022
Bless Selma Blair for taking on the challenge of DWTS. Just by doing the dance she is already such an inspiration. And she did a beautiful job. 🙏🏽💕 #DWTS #dwts31— مكتئب (@YenisedAjete) September 20, 2022
Selma Blair was incredibly graceful. The obvious nerves from letting go of the cane to then go and slay in the most graceful way was awe-inspiring.#DWTS— Jason Michael (@jasoniviking) September 20, 2022
Is anyone else bawling watching Selma Blair dancing? I can’t get the sobs to stop! #DWTS so inspiring.— Deborah (@mrsrfb71782) September 20, 2022
