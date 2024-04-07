'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Files for Divorce After Arrest

Christian Dumontet has filed for divorce from his wife, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, right on the heels of his pair of arrests in 48 hours. According to Entertainment Tonight, Dumontet filed the official documents on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple married in December 2019 and welcomed their son in May 2021. The reported date of separation is listed as "TBD" on the documents. PEOPLE adds that Dumontet is requesting the judge "terminate the court's ability to award support" to his ex.

Dumontet is also asking for legal custody of their son, Christian George. The documents did indicate he'd allow Quinn to have visitation rights.

His decision to file for divorce comes after he was arrested twice, including a reported domestic violence incident at their home. According to PEOPLE, Dumontet allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle inside at Quinn. The police confirmed that the bottle missed his wife and hit their son, leading to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested the second time after allegedly violating an emergency protective order by the Selling Sunset alum. Quinn was awarded a temporary restraining order after this arrest, with her husband filing his own, saying "No glass was in the bag."

Quinn's restraining order states that Dumotet has to vacate the couple's Hollywood home where the domestic incident happened. He is also barred from coming within 100 yards/300 feet of Quinn, the house, her vehicles, her job or their child's "school or daycare." The order is in place until April 17 when the couple's next hearing is scheduled.