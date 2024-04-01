'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Files Restraining Order Against Husband After Arrests

Things aren't looking good between Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard. PEOPLE reports the Netflix star has filed for a restraining order against her spouse. The request comes days after the couple made headlines for police being called to their home. Richardson was arrested twice for an alleged domestic dispute. The LAPD confirmed to the outlet that Richard (whose real last name is Dumontet), was arrested at their Hollywood home on the afternoon of March 19 after he allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle inside at Quinn. He missed her but the bottle unfortunately hit their son, who was treated by paramedics. For that incident, Richard was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The next day, Richard was arrested again at their home for allegedly violating an emergency protective order that had been put in place for the previous incident. Quinn is now seeking an emergency temporary restraining order, which forbids Richard from coming within 100 yards (300 feet) of her home, vehicle, job, or their child's "school or childcare."

Quinn filed for a restraining order in the state of Texas. But her court documents state that she and Richard still live together. Richard also has a restraining restraining order against Quinn which lists the Los Angeles property in his name. Quinn wants a judge to grant a move-out order for Richard, stating that she lives at the residence with her child. She wants full control of the marital property. "This is the marital residence. I have nowhere else to go. Our son has lived there all his life, and he lives with me full-time," she states.

In addition to the restraining order, she wants Richard to cover the utilities for the home, the mortgage, and at least half of the payment for their son's nanny. She also wants Ricard placed on child support and spousal support, and cover her lawyer fees and costs and she wants full custody of their son with Richard having no visitation rights. Both believe the other parent would abduct the child.

After being introduced by mutual friends in the first season of the reality series, the couple began dating and wed in 2019. Their son was born in 2021. After leaving the real estate group featured on the show in 2022, Quinn and Richard started a crypto real estate business.