'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested as Their Son Is Hospitalized

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was arrested Tuesday on allegations of domestic violence and booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Page Six Wednesday that Richard allegedly "threw a bag containing a glass bottle" at Quinn, missing the reality personality but hitting their 3-year-old son, Christian, and "causing injury."

Law enforcement was called to the scene following the domestic dispute, and while Quinn's son was reportedly treated at the scene for his injury, he was eventually transported to the emergency room via an ambulance later in the day. "Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son," an insider told Page Six.

TMZ published photos of Richard being taken into custody Tuesday wearing a bathrobe and looking upset, reporting that his bail had been set at $30,000 and that he had yet to be released. Quinn has yet to speak publicly about the incident.

Quinn's lavish 2019 wedding to Richard was filmed for the third season of Selling Sunset. The reality personality famously sported a black wedding gown for the winter wonderland-themed celebration. In May 2021, Quinn and Richard welcomed their only child together, having previously announced the real estate professional's pregnancy on Instagram. "I'm going to be a mommy," the pregnant star wrote on Instagram at the time. "My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I'm humbled, awestruck and inspired. It's already a feeling like no other that I've ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can't wait to start our family!"

Quinn last appeared on Selling Sunset Season 5, cementing her role as the villain on the Netflix real estate reality show. Quinn exited the show after co-star Emma Hernan accused her of bribing a client, denying the claims and leaving the Oppenheim Group to open the RealOpen real estate brokerage. The brokerage was cofounded by Richard, who rarely appeared on Selling Sunset outside of the wedding filming.