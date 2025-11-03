‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Garrick Merrifield Has to ‘Choose’ Between Wife Dannielle and Potential Sister Wife Lorrana in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Seeking Sister Wife’s Garrick Merrifield has a difficult choice to make as his wife, Dannielle, stands at odds with potential sister wife Lorrana the day before their wedding.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Dannielle reveals to Lorrana that she’s uncomfortable with the lack of a prenuptial agreement as time runs out on her K1 visa.

“I don’t understand, you [aren’t] comfortable?” Lorrana asks Dannielle, who responds affirmatively. “Really?” Lorrana presses. “Why not?”

“It puts me in a vulnerable spot if things aren’t done right,” Dannielle explains.

Despite Dannielle’s concerns, Lorrana assures in a confessional that she has no intention of taking advantage of her soon-to-be husband and his first wife. “If he is marrying me, it’s because he trusts me,” she says. “I don’t want to take possession of what is theirs legally that they have worked years for.”

She continues, “But now that I’m here, we’re going to start a new chapter together.”

“Lorrana’s definitely my sister and I trust her,” Dannielle says in a confessional of her own, noting that previous heartbreaks with former potential sister wives Roberta and Nathalia have left her wary. “I think it’s just the scars of the past, too, with especially Roberta, mainly,” she explains. “People do things you never thought they would do, you know?”

While Dannielle knows Lorrana’s K1 visa is about to expire, putting her in danger of deportation, she admits that she’s also thinking about herself, her kids, and “all the moving parts” when it comes to this prenup.

“We should research another law firm to see,” Dannielle insists to Garrick, who responds, “We just need to get this all figured out soon, so I think we should call another one.”

Garrick explains the tight timeline in a confessional, revealing, “We have to get married tomorrow, but the prenuptial agreement has to be translated today.”



“Do I postpone the wedding and take the chance of Lorrana being deported?” he wonders. “Or do I go ahead and get married to Lorrana without a prenup and put at risk what me and Dannielle have built the last 17 years?”

He admits, “The way things are, I’m going to have to choose between my 2 wives.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.