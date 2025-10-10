‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Dannielle Struggles With Being Moved Out of Her Bedroom for Husband Garrick’s New Wife (Exclusive)

Seeking Sister Wife star Dannielle Merrifield is having a hard time adjusting to life with husband Garrick Merrifield‘s new sister wife, Lorrana.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of the TLC reality show, Dannielle struggles during her first night in the “sister room,” the bedroom Dannielle and Lorrana share as they take turns staying with Garrick in the primary bedroom.

Lorrana and Garrick seem to be loving the new sleeping arrangement, as the new sister wife, who is from Brazil, tells the cameras in Portuguese, “I love his company, not just having sex with him. But of course, I miss the sex.”

But as the lovebirds kiss and trade “I love yous” in their bed, Dannielle looks miserable while setting up for her first night alone.

“[It] being my first night alone in the sister room is kinda crazy,” she admits to the camera. “My brain’s still processing.”

The sleeping arrangement is probably “a little bit different” for Lorrana, Dannielle imagines, as she’s lived alone, “so the aspect of her having nights by herself isn’t probably as shocking as it is to me, thinking that I am gonna be alone every night or every couple nights or whatever we decide — which we still need to decide.”

“So the unknown of that, I think, is a little overwhelming too,” she confesses, “that we haven’t figured all this out.”

Dannielle already is mourning the loss of her time in bed with Garrick, “just sleeping next to him, talking about how our days went, things with the kids at the house, life.”

“There’s gonna be nights I can’t share all that with him,” she continues. “That’s even more difficult, to not have that connection.”

Despite her feelings about the sister room, Dannielle hopes that she and Garrick will be able to weather the addition of a new sister wife to their family. “We’ve had a lot of failed things and relationships and hard things, but in the end, we’ve stayed together and stayed strong,” she says. “So that’s my hope.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.