‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Fan-Favorite Joining Hit Broadway Show

Whitney Leavitt is trading the ballroom for Broadway!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, who made it to the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 last month, will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago next year.

Leavitt’s run as the notorious murderess in the iconic Broadway musical kicks off on Feb. 2, 2026, at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City and will run for six weeks, through March 15, 2026.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

This will be Leavitt’s first professional theater role, but the Hulu star did compete as a dancer growing up and majored in dance at Brigham Young University. Previous celebrities who have performed as Roxie Hart in limited Chicago runs include Brooke Shields, Pamela Anderson, Brandy, Erika Jayne, Rumer Willis, Lisa Rinna, and Ariana Madix.

Leavitt previously showed off her love for Chicago on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, performing an Argentine Tango to the musical’s iconic number “Cell Block Tango” alongside pro partner Mark Ballas.

Leavitt previously hinted at her upcoming Broadway role during her appearance on Call Her Daddy last week. “There’s two things I’ll tease,” the reality personality teased in Wednesday’s episode. “One, I did just book my first movie, which is really exciting.”

Leavitt added of the second piece of news, “What I can say is that a dance that Mark and I performed to on Dancing With the Stars is going to come to life. And everyone’s gonna know on Monday.”

Leavitt and Ballas also addressed the criticism she received from Dancing With the Stars fans who thought Leavitt’s background in dance made for an unfair playing field this season.

“I think with the intensity of the show and how big it’s gotten — which I love so much — everybody’s been getting backlash online,” Ballas said. “It wasn’t just us. Yes, ours was very intense, but when something’s this big, I’m sure as you know, there’s always going to be naysayers. There’s always going to be people hating on you. I think there was just like a window of weeks where it was just, like, goddamn.”

“I’ve experienced it for years,” Leavitt added. “But I think, like, what was a little bit triggering was watching someone experience that for the first time for something, for what? Like, it just it made no sense to me. And then, I also at times felt like it was my fault because I was like, ‘Oh, like, maybe … it’s because of me, maybe it’s because [Mark is] partnered with me.’ So then, it felt like my fault. It was just like a roller-coaster of emotions like during that time.”

Tickets for Chicago are now on sale.