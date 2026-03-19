ABC Cancels ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Due to Taylor Frankie Paul Domestic Violence Video

Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette has been canceled.

ABC has pulled the upcoming season, set to premiere on Sunday, amid domestic violence claims against Paul.

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“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement.

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Taylor Frankie Paul. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

News of the cancellation comes just hours after TMZ published a video of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star repeatedly attacking ex Dakota Mortensen in 2023, for which she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. The video also shows one of her children getting hit during the fight. There have been ongoing allegations between the two of them, and there’s an open investigation by the Utah Division of Children and Family Services. Both Paul and Mortensen have been ordered to undergo a psych evaluation.

Not only has this incident led to The Bachelorette getting pulled, but the outlet also reports that production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is being put on hold for the time being after Paul and Mortensen apparently “erupted” during filming. Their complicated relationship has been at the center of all four seasons of the popular Hulu reality series, and things became so “intense” that filming couldn’t continue.

With The Bachelorette Season 22 getting pulled, it’s unknown what this could mean for the show’s future. ABC previously pulled the new season last year, with the Disney-owned network “pausing” production. At the time, it was stated that the show was not canceled, but it was a surprise since the series had been a summer staple. Now that Season 22 is again not happening, at least for now, it’s hard to tell what its future will hold. If ABC decides to give The Bachelorette another try, Season 22 will have to be completely re-done, shifting its premiere even further.

(Disney/Natalie Cass) TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL

What will happen with The Bachelorette and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives remains to be seen, so fans will just have to be patient until more information is shared. The Bachelor franchise is staying strong, though, and it shouldn’t be long until ABC reveals more details on that front.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.