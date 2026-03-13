‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Spinoff in the Works

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is getting a spinoff.

TMZ reports that there may be a West Coast iteration coming soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it has not yet been given the greenlight, sources say that production could be starting within weeks if that happens. A pilot episode has evidently already been filmed and is being shopped around, so now they just have to see if it receives a full series pickup. Whether SLOMW’s home platform, Hulu, is looking at the spinoff remains to be seen.

It seems production is looking at sometime in March to start filming, but that’s dependent on a network or streamer pickup, which could happen or not happen at any time. While Secret Lives of Mormon Wives takes place in Utah, the spinoff is said to be based in Orange County, California, but LA might also be a possibility. One source promises the spinoff is “so good” and even teased that fans could see familiar faces “stepping into larger roles with their own dedicated storylines.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Hulu in September 2024 and became an instant hit. The series follows a group of Utah-based TikTok influencers, known as “MomTok,” as they navigate the complexities of their personal and professional lives. It stars Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter. Demi Engemann, meanwhile, chose to drop out ahead of Season 4.

Play video

A lot of the Mormon Wives have also found success beyond the series. Both Affleck and Leavitt competed on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, finishing 9th and 6th, respectively. Leavitt has also been performing as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago and will make her feature film debut in the upcoming movie All For Love. Paul, meanwhile, is set to be the next Bachelorette in Season 22 of the ABC reality series, premiering on March 22.

Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Thursday on Hulu. Unlike Seasons 2 and 3, and much like Season 1, all episodes were made available at once. So fans are able to binge the entire 10-episode fourth season right now. And it’s possible the wait for more Mormon Wives might not be too far away if the spinoff moves forward.