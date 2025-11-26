Fate of ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 4 Revealed

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is returning for a fourth season. Deadline reports the popular Hulu reality series has been picked up for an additional 20 episodes and will premiere in early 2026.

It’s not a surprise, as the cast and crew were talking openly about returning to filming during promotion for Season 3, which premiered on November 13.

Hulu said the show “grew season over season.” Actual data has yet to be released.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives chronicles the lives of Utah-based influencers, known as #Momtok, and stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt. Jeff Jenkins, the show’s producer, told Deadline that the cast already was preparing to shoot through most of 2026.

“If the appetite from the subscribers on Hulu remains high for this franchise, then we’ll probably be shooting chunks of 10 episodes, kind of quasi back-to-back, with that one- or two-month break in between,” he said regarding the show. “We’re very lucky to have an ensemble, like Jessi’s been carrying the ball in [Season 3] with her really intense divorce drama. Taylor Frankie Paul carried the ball in the season before that, so there’s always someone who’s got big story breaking.”

Its stars are making history. Paul has been selected as The Bachelorette for the upcoming 22nd season. This is the first time someone who is not from The Bachelor franchise has been chosen as the lead.

When speaking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she expressed her excitement over the casting. “Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment,” she explained. “I’m just thinking about it, and it’s not real. And it’s not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people.”

She added that she’s “nervous,” noting, “How did I get here? In my head I’m like, ‘How is this happening?’ That’s my answer.” The mom of three went on to share that her being on the show started as a joke three years ago when she made a TikTok, but it was something that she always saw as “unattainable.”