Has Scott Disick's relationship with the Kardashian family hit a snag? Life & Style reported that Disick was nearing a breakdown due to his ex Kourtney Kardashian's new life. However, Suggest shared the truth about the situation.

A source claimed to Life & Style that Disick's relationship with the Kardashian family has turned icy now that Kourtney has moved on with her husband, Travis Barker. They alleged, "Kourtney barely speaks to him, the Kardashians have basically frozen him out, and the girls he's been going out with just want to use him for fame. Scott often thinks about how good he had it with Kourtney … He didn't just lose her. It also feels like he's lost the only family he's ever known."

Disick has been struggling to cope with his ex-girlfriend's new lifestyle, as those issues have been covered extensively on The Kardashians. But, is the family truly icing him out? Suggest has its doubts, as they reported that Life & Style has shared untrue stories in the past including alleging that Kourtney wed Barker in Mexico. Considering that the Kardashian family appeared to be trying their best to have Disick included in their gatherings (as seen on their Hulu show), it's likely that he's still on speaking terms with the family.

During the first season of The Kardashians, Disick spoke frequently about the situation concerning him and Kourtney. As ELLE noted, Khloe Kardashian asked him at one point if he could be in the same space as his ex and her new partner, to which he replied, "I'd rather be around them and be around my family than not at all." He went on to share his feelings in a confessional and even referred to his new dynamic with Kourtney as "difficult."

"It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend," he said. "Now we're really just more of co-parenters. I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life." Disick and Kourtney share three children together — sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope. The Poosh founder recently made things official with her new partner, Barker, with three wedding ceremonies that took place over the past few months. While they wed in Las Vegas and in Italy, they made their union official with a low-key ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California.