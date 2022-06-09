Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Reportedly Split

✖

It's the end of the road for Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson. InTouch Weekly reported that the pair have split after only two months of dating. Although, a source told the publication that their relationship was never on the serious side in the first place.

According to the insider, Disick and Donaldson split after "casually dating" for two months. It's unclear exactly when they parted ways. Regardless, they're said to be keeping things amicable. The source continued to say that Disick "likes to remain amicable with some of the girls he dates" and that he most likely won't "cut her off completely." The reality star may have recently broken up with the model, but he's already moving on.

Disick is reportedly "on the prowl." The source continued to claim, "Scott hits up a lot of girls whenever he's looking for company and has a lot of girls' numbers." He also supposedly "DMs girls on Instagram and leaves flirty comments." Disick, 39, and Donaldson, 27, made their red carpet debut exactly two months ago on April 8 for the premiere of The Kardashians. They appeared on the red carpet together days after they were seen holding hands in Malibu.

According to Life & Style, Disick's ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, was supportive of his new relationship. An insider told the outlet that Kardashian approved of the fact that Disick was dating someone a bit older, as he has dated younger women, including Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie, in the past. They said, "Kourtney is so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age. She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well." Alas, it wasn't meant to be between Disick and Donaldson.

Kardashian, however, has been luckier in love. While Disick went public with Donaldson, Kardashian was making headlines for her relationship with Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the drummer became engaged in October 2021. Months later, the pair held multiple wedding ceremonies, including a lavish celebration in Italy. Before they exchanged vows in Europe, the couple had a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas in April and later made their union official during a low-key ceremony in Santa Barbara.