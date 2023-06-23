Kourtney Kardashian's Blink-182 Pregnancy Reveal Reportedly Left Ex Scott Disick 'Heartbroken'

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that she is pregnant with her husband Travis Barker, the drummer for pop-punk band Blink-182. Now, a new report indicates that Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, was "heartbroken" over the news. "Scott has known for a minute that Kourtney was pregnant – he found out through her family who didn't want him to be caught off guard," a source told the Daily Mail.

"Scott is over Kourtney and feels like he doesn't even recognize her anymore. Not many of her old friends do as she has completely ditched her group of long-time childhood friends," the source continued. "She has taken on a new identity... and that is okay – she can be Morticia Adams if she wants to." Notably, Kardashian shares three children with Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The insider explained that it was necessarily the news itself, but more the fact that Disick allegedly felt hurt about how she shared it and excluded him from any acknowledgment on Father's Day.

"What really was a jab in the heart was when Scott was with their kids yesterday and saw Kourtney's Father's Day post," the source said. "To mention Travis and her dad but leave the father of her own children out was completely disrespectful. She knows what an amazing father he is to their kids and she could have had at least an inkling of decency. He did not get a text message, phone call, nothing."

A separate source added, "Scott knew that Kourtney was pregnant before she made the announcement, and the way he is taking it all is with a little bit of unease and it is a little heartbreaking for him. It just reiterates that what they had is really over." They continued, "Granted, Scott knows that it has been several years since they broke up and they both have dated others and mostly moved on, but they still are forever linked because of their kids, and he sometimes romanticizes that they would someday get back together."

"That isn't going to happen, that isn't a shock," The second source went on to note. "It just kind of sucks for Scott right now to deal with it, since the whole world now knows. Kourtney also making the announcement during Father's Day weekend really gutted him. He will get over it, but Scott is sad." The Daily Mail stated that it has contacted a spokesperson for Disick for comment but, at the time of this writing, there seems to have been no response.