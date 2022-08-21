Scott Disick Involved in Car Accident, Vehicle Rolled Over

Scott Disick was involved in a one-car accident near Calabasas, California on Sunday, suffering minor injuries. Law enforcement sources told TMZ he was driving a Lamborghini SUV without any passengers at the time of the accident. He did not appear to be impaired.

It is unclear where in Calabasas the crash happened, reports TMZ. The SUV rolled over in the accident, and Disick sustained a "minor cut" to his head. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but Disick refused medical attention. Sources told TMZ that speed may have been a factor, based on the early investigation. The SUV was towed from the scene, and Disick was not cited. Disick's representatives did not comment on the accident and he has not mentioned it on his Instagram page.

Disick shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. They appear to be spending the weekend with Kardashian, 43, who married drummer Travis Barker in May. Disick spent his weekend in Los Angeles and was seen with a mystery woman at Nobu earlier last week. On Saturday night, he had dinner at Giorgio Baldi with Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly.

Although Disick and Kardashian are no longer involved romantically, the two are still in each other's lives as they co-parent their children. He has also appeared in the Kardashian family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians. Disick, 39, attended the show's premiere in April with Rebecca Donaldson, 27. They split in June after two months of "casually" dating. A source told InTouch Weekly the relationship was never serious. Disick is "on the prowl," the source said, adding that Disick "hits up a lot of girls whenever he's looking for company and has a lot of girls' numbers."

Kardashian was reportedly supportive of Disick's relationship with Donaldson since she is older than other women Disick has dated. "Kourtney is so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age. She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well," a source told Life & Style. Sadly, the support from Kardashian wasn't enough to keep the relationship going.

"Scott isn't dating anyone seriously at the moment," a source close to Disick told Us Weekly last week. "He's working on himself. He's enjoying being single." The source added that Disick is "really working on bettering himself and is staying away from any bad influence."