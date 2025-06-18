Savannah Chrisley Slams Online Rumor About Mom Julie: ‘There’s a Special Place in Hell for You’

Savannah Chrisley is shutting down speculation that mom Julie Chrisley faked her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 27, addressed rumors she had seen on social media during Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast, which was recorded before Julie and Todd Chrisley’s release from prison on a presidential pardon last month.

“I really want to address something,” Savannah started. “I was getting my coffee across the street this morning, and I was looking through social media, and I saw where someone commented that my family was this fraud and we’re terrible human beings XYZ, and how my mother faked her breast cancer diagnosis.”

Savannah felt “dumbfounded” by the claim that her mom had faked breast cancer “to avoid court proceedings” after being indicted in 2019 in her and her husband’s tax evasion and fraud case.

The Growing Up Chrisley alum clarified that Julie, 52, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, seven years before she was federally or criminally charged. “So that right there completely debunks your whole theory,” Savannah pointed out.

Julie and Todd, 56, were convicted in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years. After reporting to prison in January 2023, the reality TV personalities served just over two years in prison before they were pardoned by President Donald Trump and released in late May.

Savannah also looked back on her mom’s battle with breast cancer during Tuesday’s episode, revealing that she had undergone a double mastectomy and full hysterectomy to make sure her “estrogen-driven” cancer did not return.

“Her cancer was estrogen-driven and so they wanted to get rid of all of her female parts that produced estrogen. Then she basically went through menopause at the age of 39,” Savannah explained. “She went through the whole process; she had two or three reconstructive surgeries. She slept in a recliner for what I feel like was probably a year beside their bed with my dad because she couldn’t stand to lay all the way down.”

After all of this, Savannah added, “For someone to make an accusation that my mother lied about having breast cancer at the age of 39, there truly is a special place in hell for you.” She continued, “It’s that simple. There’s a special place in hell for you, and I hope you feel good about yourself.”