Julie Chrisley Changes Her Hair Color Following Prison Release

Julie Chrisley is back to blonde!

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 52, was photographed out and about with her new hair color after being spotted with dark hair and gray roots last month upon her and husband Todd Chrisley’s release from prison on a pardon from President Donald Trump.

In photos shared on TikTok by fans on Sunday, the reality TV personality posed with two young girls at a local Target, and her hair looked much like the signature blonde ‘do she sported for years before reporting to prison in January 2023. In addition to her highlighted blonde locks, Julie sported a simple navy top and wide-leg jeans.

Julie was spotted with grown-out brunette locks and gray roots on May 29, when she was photographed running an errand the day after she was released from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.

Todd and Julie were initially sentenced to do a total of 19 years in prison on tax evasion and bank fraud charges before being pardoned by Trump.

On May 28, Julie’s 19-year-old son, Grayson Chrisley, picked her up from prison in a private reunion, while 27-year-old daughter Savannah Chrisley picked up Todd from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, Fla.

While Julie has been staying out of the public eye, her 28-year-old son, Chase Chrisley, told Entertainment Tonight last month that she planned to keep her darker locks. “My mother is an angel. Her hair is darker now,” he said, joking, “I’m like, ‘Mama, we gotta go back to platinum blonde,’ and she was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’”

Todd, meanwhile, has been flaunting his “jacked” new physique since leaving prison. The 56-year-old joked that he had the “BOP [Bureau of Prisons] glow” during a May 30 press conference, crediting exercise and spiritual practice with his new look.

“I’ll actually have more access to better products now that I’m out,” he said. “I think that I had nothing to do other than to read and to work out. And so I worked out every morning at 10:45 until 12 with my buddies there.”

He continued, “I read, and my walk with Christ became deeper. And I talked to my daughter every day, to Chase, to Grayson. And then I was able to email with Julie every day. And so I think that for me, I haven’t had the same effects that so many people leaving the prison system have had.”