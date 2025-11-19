Savannah Chrisley Says She ‘Almost Went to Jail’ During Travel Mishap

Savannah Chrisley had an unpleasant run-in with U.S. Customs while returning from her European holiday.

“Should we tell my story about how I almost went to jail?” the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 28, asked her father, Todd Chrisley, on Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So I didn’t know, and this is just a PSA for people. When you are traveling, you have to declare if you make purchases overseas, which I did,” she began her story. “I declared.”

(Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Savannah explained that she estimated the amount of money she had spent during her trip, as she hadn’t kept track of all of her purchases, and that she didn’t know “it was this serious.”

But after giving her estimate, Savannah was asked to step aside for a different screening. “So I go over and the guy goes, ‘So how much did you say?’ And I told him,” she remembered. “Keep in mind, I handed all my receipts to them and the products. And he goes, ‘Your number is far off.’”

Todd quipped that it was a “shocker” that Savannah hadn’t estimated her finances correctly, as the former pageant queen recalled telling the agent that she “wasn’t really keeping track” of how much she had spent.

Savannah then claimed the agent told her she was facing seizure of her belongings and a fine of up to $10,000. “I was sweating, I was sweating bullets,” she said, noting that 19-year-old brother Grayson’s girlfriend “died laughing” when she felt her back after the incident, because her sweatshirt “was soaked.”

Play video

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m about to go to prison right now. Now this is not fun,’” Savannah recalled.

Todd, who was released from prison on a presidential pardon in May alongside wife Julie Chrisley following their conviction on tax evasion and fraud charges, chimed in, “You’re not going to prison for that,” insisting that while Savannah could have been detained, the experience “was not prison.”

Ultimately, Savannah said she was able to get things worked out with a “very nice” customs agent,” joking, “I was freaking out, if I had gotten my stuff confiscated, you would have seen me on the news.”