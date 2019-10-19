Savannah Chrisley Posts Selfie With Fiance Nic Kerdiles Amid Breakup Speculation

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley put any rumors about a breakup with fiance Nic Kerdiles to bed on Friday when she shared a selfie with him on Instagram. There was some speculation that Chrisley, 22, called off her engagement when she shared photos without her engagement ring and got a drastic haircut. During Wednesday’s episode of Chrisley Confessions, Kerdiles assured fans the wedding was still on, and her latest Instagram post confirms it.

The new photo shows Chrisley and Nerdiles at a show, both with smiles from ear to ear. “That smile tho,” Chrisley wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Those eyes though,” Nerdiles replied, adding the same heart-eyes emoji.

On Tuesday, Chrisley shared a photo of herself with a new, much-shorter hairdo. In the caption, she told her fans never to put anyone else’s desires ahead of your own.

“Ladies…do what YOU want to do. Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It’s our world and they just live in it,” she wrote.

Chrisley also included a Rihanna quote that reads, “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.”

This led to speculation that Chrisley and Kerdiles called it quits. However, during this week’s episode of Chrisley Confessions, Kerdiles told Chrisley’s father, Todd Chrisley, they still love each other.

“That woman, she can rock any haircut, it’s incredible,” Kerdiles said. “She does look a little more like you after that haircut, I have to say. But she’s beautiful inside and out and she’s one strong woman, she’s brave, she’s courageous. She did this for a lot of reasons and I’m really proud of her.”

Kerdiles, who played for the Manitoba Moose in the AHL and is now a free agent, said he was surprised fans thought the new hairstyle meant a relationship status change to some fans.

“It’s funny how people read into the smallest things like that,” Kerdiles said. “But I mean, yeah I get that, there’s no engagement ring in some of her pictures. I mean, we’re together. Savannah and I are fine. We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship. And listen, it’s not a perfect road, like we go through ups and downs. There’s a lot of stuff that I need to work on, there’s a lot of things that she needs to work on, and communication being one of them. So, we are very happy. We are in a good place.”

He later said the couple are “very engaged,” but have not set a wedding date yet. The two are not living together while they plan their wedding, instead focusing on the future.

