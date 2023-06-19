Savannah Chrisley Wishes Dad Todd a Happy Father's Day as He Sits Behind Bars

Savannah Chrisley is celebrating her first Father's Day without dad Todd Chrisley. As the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch serves a 12-year sentence in federal prison for his role in a federal tax fraud case, his 25-year-old daughter took to Instagram Sunday to praise him as the "dad of all dads" and share just how much she misses him while he's incarcerated.

"Happy Fathers Day to the DAD OF ALL DADS!! What a blessing it is to call you my daddy," Savannah captioned a throwback selfie with her father. "love and miss you every single day! #fightthegoodfight." Todd first reported to prison in Pensacola, Florida in January after being convicted last year of bank fraud and tax evasion alongside wife Julie, who is serving a seven-year sentence in a federal penitentiary in Lexington, Kentucky.

Savannah, who has been named the primary guardian for her brother, Grayson, and her niece, Chloe, while her parents are behind bars, admitted last month that it was an especially "hard" time for her celebrating Mother's Day without Julie. "Mother's Day – this one hit hard!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've been DREADING the holidays. First it was Easter, then Dad's birthday, now Mother's Day, and on the 17th it will be [Grayson's] 17th birthday. A lot of firsts happening... and frankly... I HATE IT! I'm angry! I hold it all in pretty well... I've mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25... but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts."

Savannah and her brother, 27-year-old Chase Chrisley, have also both teased a possible upcoming new reality show following her family after Chrisley Knows Best was canceled at USA Network in the wake of her parents' conviction. In a recent episode of her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast, the former beauty queen said that she had started filming already, but couldn't divulge details about with whom she was partnered or where fans would be able to watch the show.

Savannah did share that the show would give an up-close-and-personal look at how her family is handling life with Todd and Julie behind bars. "You're gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things. Him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it," Savannah said. "You're going to see literally every single aspect, and there is no holding back."