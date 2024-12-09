Savannah Chrisley Publicly Slams Her Neighbors After Her Trump Signs Spark Feud

Savannah Chrisley’s support of President-elect Donald Trump is causing tension with her Nashville, Tennessee neighbors. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 27, took to Instagram after visiting her mother, Julie Chrisley, in prison, where she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, are serving time after being convicted of tax evasion and fraud.

She noted that while advocating for her parents’ release from prison, she’s also become embroiled in a feud with her neighbors over the Trump signs in her front yard. “I don’t know if you guys saw, but during the election, when I put up my Trump signs, there was a neighbor that put their dog s-t right there on my sign at my yard,” Savannah claimed. “And someone also drew a Hitler mustache on my Trump sign. So what a lovely part of town I live in.”

The former pageant queen added that she planned on leaving her signs up until Trump’s inauguration next month, but that a neighbor had called the city to complain. Now, she claimed, she could be subject to a $50/per day fine if she doesn’t take down one of her signs by Dec. 10.

“The people I have encountered on the left, the party of love and acceptance, have been absolutely nothing but the opposite of love and acceptance in my neighborhood,” she stated, claiming her neighbors have been “filled with so much anger and hate” that she finds it “pretty ironic.”

Savannah then took the opportunity to read a letter she claimed she received in the mail from a neighbor asking her to “kindly remove” the Trump signs around her property. “The election is far passed over,” she read from the letter, “don’t be a jerk; it’s holiday time, and we pride ourselves on a well-cared-for environment. Enough is enough.”

But the former USA Network star wasn’t moved. “It’s my yard… I’ll keep the sign up on the corner until the 10th when the city gave me to take it down, and I’ll keep the other ones up just a little extra longer for you,” she continued, tearing up the letter with her mouth before declaring, “That’s how much that means to me.”

Savannah has been a vocal supporter of Trump, recently speaking about her parents’ convictions at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July and appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Investor Summit at Mar-a-Lago last month.