'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Grayson Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Reality star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car accident on Saturday evening that put him in the hospital. According to a report by TMZ, the Chrisley Knows Best star hit another vehicle on the highway in Nashville, Tennessee, totaling his truck and badly injuring himself. Grayson's condition is unknown, and the circumstances of the accident are unclear as well.

Local police told reporters that Grayson crashed his Ford F-150 pickup truck on I-65 on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. local time. He rear-ended a Dodge pickup truck that was stopped in stand-still traffic. It's not clear how fast he was going or why he was unable to stop in time – according to police, Grayson could not recall anything about the accident when they interviewed him. They speculated that that may be due to a head injury sustained in the accident, although there was no official word for doctors or the Chrisley family on Grayson's status.

Grayson is seen in the front seat through a windshield that has a small crack.

What happened to the windshield in the next picture?? 🤔#GraysonChrisley #ChrisleyKnowsBest pic.twitter.com/hdISGkv883 — O'CaptainMyCaptain (@WaltWhite_man) November 21, 2022

Grayson was transported from the scene of the accident to a hospital via ambulance. The driver of the other truck was reportedly injured as well but refused medical attention. Both vehicles needed to be towed away from the scene. photos of Grayson's truck show a completely mangled front end and possible damage to the radiator and engine within. The windshield is caved in around the driver's side as well.

Grayson is the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, and much of his development as a driver has actually been depicted on screen. Just last year, the show featured a segment where Todd tried to teach Grayson to drive. He drove an oversized pickup truck much like the one from his accident this weekend, though he did so on a closed course with every precaution Todd could muster. In the video, Todd remarks that he is extra nervous about his children driving because his daughter got into an accident that terrified him.

Meanwhile, this accident comes at a difficult time for the Chrisley family as Todd and Julie are due for sentencing in their bank fraud and tax evasion case. The couple were found guilty back in June and could face a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison for their convictions. According to a report by The Associated Press, Todd and Julie's sentencing begins on Monday and will likely extend into Tuesday.