Ryan Seacrest Opens up About His 2020 Health Scare

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest might be the busiest man in show business, but he’s still only human. After his health scare during the American Idol finale in 2020, Seacrest’s doctor ordered him to slow down. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Seacrest shared a little more about his health but decided to keep specifics private.

Seacrest’s doctor said the multi-hyphenate needed to “do less,” which is no easy task. “To say no to things is difficult,” Seacrest, 46, said, reports Entertainment Tonight. “You want to say yes. When I say no to something, I feel guilt in terms of an obligation.” The cause for the scary incident on American Idol is “personal,” he said. “But I definitely knew that I needed to slow down… I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn’t letting myself accept that. Now I do,” he said.

Back in May 2020, Seacrest appeared to be slurring his speech while announcing hosting the Idol finale from home as the later episodes of that season were filmed virtually during the coronavirus pandemic. Fans thought Seacrest might have had a serious medical scare, possibly even a stroke. His representative told PEOPLE shortly after the broadcast that he did not suffer a stroke.

“Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home,” his rep said at the time. “Between Live With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest.”

In his Wall Street Journal interview, Seacrest said the incident helped him understand the importance of a good work-life balance. The radio host, who is now dating Aubrey Paige, added that he still wants to have a family, even if his mother has “given up” on him becoming a father.

“I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that… I want to be available and present.” Seacrest might be trying to take things slow, but that can only last until Feb. 27, when American Idol Season 21 premieres on ABC.