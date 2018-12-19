Roger Mathews’ 911 Call About ‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww Reveals New Altercation Details

Roger Mathews is making some serious allegations against his estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

In a newly surfaced 9-1-1 call, Mathews tells Ocean County dispatchers a series of alarming allegations that give insight into the couples’ relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The minute-and-a-half clip, released by Radar Online Wednesday, begins with Mathews’ side of the story told by the dispatcher to an operator at Tom’s River Police Department in New Jersey.

“[He] and his wife are getting divorced and they’re in the middle of getting divorced,” the employee explains. “She’s making up all kinds of stuff. She’s threatening to throw him out and call the cops.”

Mathews can be heard in the clip talking to his and Farley’s children, daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, in the background. At one point, he can be heard saying, “Mommy can’t control her emotions.”

The dispatcher then asks Mathews to step outside the house and asks if there are weapons inside: “There is but nobody is doing any weapons. … [They’re] all registered firearms to me.”

He added: “it’s not on that level” when he was asked if the altercation between him and the Jersey Shore star had turned physical.

He then went on to criticize Farley, who filed for divorce in September after three years of marriage.

“She’s going to wait until I leave and call the police and make up some crazy story,” he said in the clip. “This is her m.o. and I’m just ensuring that she cannot do that.”

Radar also obtained a police from the incident where JWoww claimed she “feels harassed” by Mathews, after he allegedly threatened to post unflattering videos of her on social media. The papers then went on to say that Farley “became irate and began screaming and slamming her bedroom door” during the argument.

The 9-1-1 call is related to an incident that took place on Dec. 14, Us Weekly writes.

“Jenni became completely, uncontrollably emotional like she always does and said she was calling the police. And I said, ‘For what? What did I do?’ I said, ‘I’ll call the police myself,’” Mathews said in a series of Instagram videos at the time. “So I called the police because I knew she would make some sort of false police report, which is typically Jenni. The last two exes can [attest] to that. I got woken up about 2 o’clock in the morning… by two officers who said she contacted a judge and filed a restraining order.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Farley has kept her children as the priority throughout the drama.

“Jenni’s stance has been the same the whole time — she just wants what is best for their kids,” a source said in early December. “From the day [their split] became public, Jenni has not commented about it. She wants her kids to be OK and she doesn’t want her kids to go on social media someday and see that their parents are fighting.”