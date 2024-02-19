Steve Irwin's Son Robert Reveals Breakup From Girlfriend

The couple seemed to have been going strong for close to two years.

Robert Irwin and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey have decided to call it quits. The son of Steve Irwin and Buckey revealed their breakup in a pair of posts on their respective social media accounts.

"We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future," their joint statement reads. "We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths...We won't be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

The former couple first were linked together in November 2022. They went public in July 2023 while attending the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One together in Sydney. The couple made their red carpet debut a bit later, while not shying away from showing their affection publicly.

Irwin's sister, Bindi, also took a liking to his girlfriend, sharing a sweet photo of the pair on her social media. "My brother's gorgeous girlfriend, [Rorie Buckey], she wrote in the post. "Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you'll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her."