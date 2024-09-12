Bindi Irwin Has Perfect Response to Constant Questions About Having Another Child

Bindi Irwin is answering the one question she and her husband Chandler Powell just can't seem to avoid: "Are you two planning on having another child?" In a Q&A video published by the Australia Zoo YouTube channel on Aug. 28, the nature conservationist couple, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, opened up about any possible plans to expand their family by issuing an important reminder to well-meaning fans.

"Basically, we get asked this question a lot," Powell, 27, revealed. "And Bindi, a lot of you may already know, she went through a big journey with endometriosis. And basically it was an absolute miracle that we had Grace."

Powell went on to share that they love Grace, whom they welcomed in March 2021, "so much and are reveling in every little moment we have with her, with our little miracle baby." He said that they are currently "so happy with our little family at three."

Irwin, the daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, shared a similar sentiment as she reminded fans that such topics can be difficult to discuss. Sharing that she appreciates "everybody who's curious to see if we will have another child," Irwin reminded others to be careful when you ask this question because you never know what's happening in someone's life. In a family's world, everything may seem fine on the outside, and on the inside, their own personal journey might have been filled with turmoil and challenges that you can't even fathom."

The mom of one acknowledged the "kindness and good intent" behind the inquiry, but explained that it's also a really tricky question for many, many people who maybe can't have another baby (or) can't have a baby at all."

"We feel very lucky to have Grace. She is our beautiful girl, but she will probably be our one child. So she will be our one child," Irwin said before adding, "maybe we will be blessed with another little one down the road. That would be incredible. But who knows?"

Irwin revealed in a March 2023 Instagram post that underwent surgery after a decades-long battle with endometriosis, a condition that causes uterine tissue to grow outside of the uterus, per Mayo Clinic. In that same post, she encouraged others to "please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we'll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle."