YouTuber Dubbed ‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’ Dead After Cobra Attack

Graham “Dingo” Dinkelman, a popular South African YouTuber and wildlife conservationist, died due to complications stemming from a venomous snake bite on Oct. 26. Dinkelman, often referred to as “South Africa’s Steve Irwin,” was known for his passion for snakes, crocodiles, and other reptiles.

According to his wife, Kirsty, Dinkelman had been in an induced coma for approximately a month following an anaphylactic reaction to the snake bite. “Dingo fought incredibly hard throughout this very difficult period. We know that he was fighting to be here with us and we are so grateful for this,” she wrote in a statement. “Sadly, despite his strength and resilience, my beloved husband passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Dinkelman owned Dingo’s Farm and Reptile Park in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. He was an award-winning Discovery Channel and YouTube wildlife presenter, attracting around 3 million views per month on his YouTube channel. Dinkelman was a passionate advocate for South African animals and stressed the importance of fostering a connection between people and wildlife to promote conservation consciousness, according to Newsweek.

Reports indicate that Dinkelman was bitten by an Eastern green mamba, a highly venomous snake native to parts of Africa, the outlet reports. The incident occurred approximately one month before his passing.

Dinkelman’s legacy extends beyond his love for reptiles. “While Dingo was renowned for his involvement with snakes and other reptiles, his compassion extended to all creatures,” Kirsty stated in an Instagram post. “There was a special place in his heart for African mammals, his favorites being elephants, rhinos and lions, as well as our own giraffe, Elliot. But it was truly his love for his family that was always behind his purpose, drive, and passion.”

The YouTuber’s passing has significantly impacted his family, particularly his 14-year-old daughter, Taylor. In an emotional Instagram post, she shared her grief and admiration for her father. “Dad, you were my hero and I couldn’t have asked for a better dad. Your kindness and laughter and passion are some of the many things that made you so special,” she wrote. “I will forever have so much of you in me. You made everything feel easier when you were here, no matter what.”

Dinkelman’s wife, Kirsty, assured fans that she and her family would continue his mission. “Sharing his passion for all creatures, we will continue his legacy, promoting conservation and continuing to share his sense of awe and wonder with the world,” she wrote.

“His presence has brought so much warmth, love, passion and laughter to our lives, as well as all of those who knew him, loved him and supported him.” Dinkelman is survived by his wife, Kristy, and their three children: Taylor, 14, Maddy, 12, and Rex, 9.