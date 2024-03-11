'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's Son Robert Joins Major TV Show

Robert Irwin is a well-known conservationist, zookeeper, and wildlife photographer, and now he's adding an all-new title to his name: TV host. Irwin, the 20-year-old son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, is set to host the upcoming season of Australia's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, joining Julia Morris as Dr Chris Brown's replacement.

After Irwin's involvement in the show was first confirmed back in October, the wildlife warrior's involvement in the season was teased in the first promo for Season 10 in late January. Shared across I'm A Celebrity's socials, the hilarious clip saw Morris on the phone listing the qualities she's looking for in a new co-host. Irwin then swung into frame asking, "Did somebody say wildlife expert?" He then began dancing and singing lines like, "Just think of what we could do, remember I was born in Australia Zoo" and "I may be only 20, but I come from Wildlife royalty." The caption of the clip read, "CRIKEY! MARCH 24... #ImACelebrityAU is BACK IN AFRICA, with new co-host, Robert Irwin, joining our beloved Julia Morris!"

This will not be Irwin's first time on the show. Back in 2016, the wildlife warrior, then just 12, appeared as a guest on I'm A Celebrity alongside his mom, Terri Irwin, and big sister, Bindi Irwin. Speaking with the Herald Sun ahead of Channel 10's Upfronts, Irwin expressed his excitement at returning to the show.

"I was knee-high to a grasshopper and had the bowl cut," Irwin recalled of his first stint on the show. "This just feels like it was meant to be. I loved so much getting to do that show. I remember just being so in awe, getting on that set, seeing the massive crew, the incredible energy that particularly Julia brought to that shoot. Since the, I became a massive fan of the show and watch it every season so to be able to have this opportunity is wonderful. Above all, getting to actually be on this new chapter with Julia is going to be an unforgettable experience ... it is pretty massive."

Irwin also addressed the months of speculation and reports that he was poised to replace Brown, telling the outlet, "there has been so many rumours flying here, there and everywhere, and so to finally say that I can be a part of this show in some capacity is so wonderful." He added that "it is actually a dream come true for me. I never thought something like this would be a reality. I just cannot wait to take this on, it is my first time getting to sink my teeth into something like this."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Season 24 debuts on March 10 on Australia's Channel Ten and 10Play.