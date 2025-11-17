‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Cast Revealed

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is on its way.

The first look trailer at the newest addition to the Real Housewives franchise dropped Sunday at BravoCon 2025, as it was revealed that The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will premiere next year.

In the trailer, Bravo fans got a first look at the new additions to the Housewives canon, which include Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania will also appear as a “friend of” during the season.

Carmody is described as a “runaway bride,” with Bravo teasing that she’s still not ready to tie the knot with fiancé Billy Kitsilis after an eight-year engagement, not even for their daughter, Celina. When Carmody is “not dodging wedding bells,” she’s helping Kitsilis with his restaurant, Pizza Mamma.

DiMare is a former local television news anchor turned DJ and lifestyle host. She’s been married for about a year to Rich DiMare, a jazz singer who specializes in the Frank Sinatra style.

Iaconetti may look familiar to Bachelor Nation fans, as she found love on Bachelor in Paradise with her now-husband, Jared Haibon, who hails from Rhode Island. Now, Iaconetti is navigating a new world in her husband’s home state while balancing her role as a mother to two boys and her “career as a social media powerhouse.”

McGraw is Rhode Island’s “cannabis queen,” owning and operating the Slater Center, which is the state’s most successful cannabis dispensary, with her husband. She is also described as a loving stepmom to Miranda, Briana, and Skyla.

Pontarelli is both a certified financial planner and wealth manager as well as a mom of two young children with her prominent Rhode Island podiatrist husband.

Swanson is a former Miss Rhode Island who is now one of the top makeup artists in the state. She’s also been in a 10-year relationship with one of Rhode Island’s “most notable figures.”

Finally, Tiberi is a “self-proclaimed town gossip” and one of the top aesthetic practice development managers in the country. She’s married to her high school sweetheart, and they have three kids.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island was first announced in May by Bravo. “Set against the shores of the Ocean State, the Real Housewives franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations,” the synopsis read at the time. “With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other.”

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island premieres in 2026.