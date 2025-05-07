New ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Announced by Bravo

Get ready for more of the Real Housewives!

Bravo announced Wednesday that the hit franchise is expanding to a new location, confirming production on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Set against the shores of the Ocean State, The Real Housewives franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations,” Bravo teased of the new show. “With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other.”

No cast members have been announced for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island just yet, and fans will have to wait for a premiere date as well.

The newest iteration of the Real Housewives franchise is produced by Evolution Media. Lucilla D’Agostino, Joseph Ferraro and Jen McClure-Metz executive produce. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island joins established chapters of the franchise in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Potomac, Salt Lake City and Miami. Previous Real Housewives shows were also hosted in Dubai, Dallas and Washington, D.C.

THE cast of Season 14 of The REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS: Bozoma Saint John, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne (Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

Bravo fans had even more good news awaiting them Wednesday, as Bravo also announced that the fan-favorite show Ladies of London, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017, is returning with a “new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites.”

Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley is also getting a new spinoff, tentatively titled The Valley: Persian Style and featuring several Shahs of Sunset stars. “Reza Farahan, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi and Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid share an unbreakable bond—one built on years of friendship, fiery clashes and the kind of history that never fades,” the press release reveals. “They also share a deep connection to their Persian culture, something that runs just as strong in the group of friends they now call family. As they take on the next stage of life in the Valley, their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever. As we’ll see, their next chapter in life isn’t quieter, it’s just more complicated.”

Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid of “Shahs of Sunset” television series attend BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

A Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition is also planned for the near future.

Bravo teased, “When a Real Housewife takes off her stilettos and steps into a real housewife’s shoes, all bets are off as two of entertainment’s most iconic franchises are mashed up leading to laugh-out-loud moments, personal epiphanies and an opportunity to see if the grass is truly greener.”