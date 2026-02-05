‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Announces Season Premiere Date, Shares First Look at New Franchise

Small state, big drama! Bravo just announced the Real Housewives of Rhode Island premiere date as the Ocean State makes its debut in a first look at the newest addition to the Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will premiere on Thursday, April 2, following new Housewives Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson and Jo-Ellen Tiberi as they “navigate the murky waters of friendships, feuds and shifting loyalties within Rhode Island’s tightly woven social scene.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Dolores Catania will also join the cast as a friend.

Rhode Island may be the smallest U.S. state, but “don’t be fooled,” Bravo teases, “the drama is wicked wild.”

“In a place where everyone knows everyone and family names carry serious weight, nothing is ever truly forgotten,” the network continues. “Friendships are built over decades, loyalties are deeply rooted and secrets are guarded at all costs … until betrayal strikes and the cracks begin to show.”

Prepare yourselves for “evolving relationships and rising tensions” in the Real Housewives of Rhode Island‘s first season as the ladies’ “unforgettable escapes” to Newport’s Seaview Terrace and Block Island result in “pivotal moments” in their friendships. “When lines are crossed and truths surface, nothing – and no one – is off limits,” Bravo hints.

Meet The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Cast

Alicia Carmody is kick-starting her boss-babe era, pushing her way into her fiancé Billy’s popular restaurant, Pizza Mamma. A proud self-described “flip-flopper,” Alicia might call you a “whor-ah” one minute and pull you into a hug the next. When Alicia opens the vault on her past, she is faced with navigating long-standing relationships and personal growth that leaves one lifelong friend completely blindsided.

is kick-starting her boss-babe era, pushing her way into her fiancé Billy’s popular restaurant, Pizza Mamma. A proud self-described “flip-flopper,” Alicia might call you a “whor-ah” one minute and pull you into a hug the next. When Alicia opens the vault on her past, she is faced with navigating long-standing relationships and personal growth that leaves one lifelong friend completely blindsided. Former Rhode Island television news anchor Rosie DiMare and her husband, Rich, are leveling up, trading their cozy over-the-garage apartment for a sprawling dream home. As Rosie focuses on growing her local lifestyle program, she also faces challenges within her inner circle, leaving her to reassess loyalties and where she truly fits in with this evolving, close-knit group.

and her husband, Rich, are leveling up, trading their cozy over-the-garage apartment for a sprawling dream home. As Rosie focuses on growing her local lifestyle program, she also faces challenges within her inner circle, leaving her to reassess loyalties and where she truly fits in with this evolving, close-knit group. Fresh from finding her Prince Charming on television, influencer and former The Bachelor personality Ashley Iaconetti quickly learns that life after “I do” isn’t as blissful as she imagined. Between raising two young children, adjusting to life in Rhode Island and co-owning a struggling café with her husband, Jared, Ashley’s loyalties are tested when Rosie claims she never has her back.

quickly learns that life after “I do” isn’t as blissful as she imagined. Between raising two young children, adjusting to life in Rhode Island and co-owning a struggling café with her husband, Jared, Ashley’s loyalties are tested when Rosie claims she never has her back. Rhode Island’s cannabis queen, Liz McGraw , isn’t just running one of the country’s most successful dispensaries; she’s also the person to know in the smallest state in the union. When she and husband Gerry learn they’re about to become grandparents, Liz makes one thing clear – she will not be trading couture for a rocking chair. As she prepares for a new chapter in her family life, shifting dynamics within her inner circle test her influence and the bonds she’s long held close.

, isn’t just running one of the country’s most successful dispensaries; she’s also the person to know in the smallest state in the union. When she and husband Gerry learn they’re about to become grandparents, Liz makes one thing clear – she will not be trading couture for a rocking chair. As she prepares for a new chapter in her family life, shifting dynamics within her inner circle test her influence and the bonds she’s long held close. Grounded in tradition and guided by faith, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli puts family above all else. Proud of her Lebanese roots, she brings deeply held values into the group, especially when it comes to marriage. When rumors about her husband begin to circulate, Rulla is forced to confront uncomfortable questions that challenge her beliefs, resilience and commitment, putting her personal life under an unrelenting spotlight.

puts family above all else. Proud of her Lebanese roots, she brings deeply held values into the group, especially when it comes to marriage. When rumors about her husband begin to circulate, Rulla is forced to confront uncomfortable questions that challenge her beliefs, resilience and commitment, putting her personal life under an unrelenting spotlight. Kelsey Swanson has lived a charmed life as a beauty queen playing house in a castle owned by her wealthy boyfriend. Now at a crossroads, Kelsey must decide between the comfort of her gilded arrangement and a future on her own terms. When her loyalty to Liz is tested, Kelsey worries about going up against the group’s heaviest hitter and losing her greatest cheerleader.

has lived a charmed life as a beauty queen playing house in a castle owned by her wealthy boyfriend. Now at a crossroads, Kelsey must decide between the comfort of her gilded arrangement and a future on her own terms. When her loyalty to Liz is tested, Kelsey worries about going up against the group’s heaviest hitter and losing her greatest cheerleader. Jo-Ellen Tiberi may not be known for cooking dinner, but she’s never short on spilling tea. When sensitive information involving Rulla’s marriage circulates within the group, Jo-Ellen finds herself caught between honesty and discretion. Unresolved issues with her mother resurface, forcing her to confront long-buried childhood wounds and reckon with the personal cost of always being the one who tells it like it is.

may not be known for cooking dinner, but she’s never short on spilling tea. When sensitive information involving Rulla’s marriage circulates within the group, Jo-Ellen finds herself caught between honesty and discretion. Unresolved issues with her mother resurface, forcing her to confront long-buried childhood wounds and reckon with the personal cost of always being the one who tells it like it is. Friend and familiar face Dolores Catania leaves the Jersey Shore behind to spend the summer in Rhode Island with her close friend, Liz McGraw. Together, the two embark on a new entrepreneurial venture — a menopause gummy brand — while soaking up some sun, fun and a little drama along the way.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Beginning Sunday, April 5, the series will move to its regular timeslot on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock.