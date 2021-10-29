‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo Misses ‘The Real’ Appearance Due to Daughter’s Medical Emergency

Wendy Osefo is “thankful” that her 2-year-old daughter Kamrynn is on the mend after having a serious medical emergency earlier this week. The Real Housewives of Potomac star explained Thursday having to cancel her appearance on that day’s episode of The Real on Instagram, revealing she had to rush her little girl to the hospital.

“One minute I’m headed to L.A. to be a guest on [The Real] and the next minute I have to rush my daughter to the Emergency Room,” she wrote alongside a photo of the schedule for RHOP‘s takeover week on The Real and a shot of her cradling her daughter in the hospital. “When life gives you lemons (no matter how bitter it is) you make a glass of lemonade.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “Thankful that my @kamrynnkapri is making a full recovery, but spending a week in the ICU really puts life in perspective.” Osefo wished good luck to her “RHOP sisters” and thanked co-star Ashley Darby for “holding it down” in her absence. “Special thank you to the AMAZING doctors and nurses in the Pediatric ICU for making our stay as comfortable as possible. God is a healer,” she concluded.

Osefo didn’t go into why her daughter was in the ICU, but the toddler appears to have made progress in her recovery. The Bravo star, who also shares sons Karter and Kruz with husband Eddie Osefo, was riding the high of her successful Onyi Home Essentials launch just last week, revealing the initial line had sold out in less than three days.

“OMG!! SOLD OUT!! Months worth of inventory sold out in under 72 hours,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Words cannot even begin to describe my appreciation and love for each one of you! Thank you for watching me on my journey and for supporting me and @onyihomeessentials. We plan to Restock very soon. Forever grateful and humbled by it all.”

She previously explained the special meaning behind the brand’s name earlier this season on RHOP. “It’s Onyi Home Essentials because my middle name is Onyi and it means ‘gift from god,’ so Onyi is my gift to the world,” she said at the time. “I haven’t done any of the business side, I’ve done all the fun stuff. Like, I picked out the color of the lid, I mixed different scents.”