'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels Reveals Her Thoughts on New Housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Potomac have a new member of their circle this season, and while Karen Huger might not be "impressed" with Dr. Wendy Osefo, Monique Samuels has nothing but kind words for the newcomer. In an interview for PopCulture @ Home, Samuels revealed she thinks the Johns Hopkins University professor "fits right on in" with the other women.

"I hit it off with Wendy right from the start," she told PopCulture.com, adding that when she first met Osefo, the two were able to bond over their three kids all being around the same age. "Wendy's really cool. She's down to earth; she has a great head on her shoulders; she is opinionated," Samuels continued. "She has the ingredients for a great Housewife recipe. So she fits right on in."

While Samuels and Osefo seem to have a bright future as friends, the Not for Lazy Moms founder said there is "no future" for her and Candiace Dillard after an explosive fight teased during the season premiere that resulted in both women pursuing legal action against each other in November 2019. All charges were dropped in the incident, but Samuels candidly told PopCulture, "Look, at any point that somebody wants to put me in jail and makes an attempt to try to put me in jail, I am done."

It was the most difficult season of RHOP she's had to film, but Samuels said she is grateful for the journey of "self-discovery" it prompted. "I try to make sure that I can turn it into a teachable moment and a learning lesson and that's what it was," she explained. "Had that never happened, I probably never would have thought to see a professional therapist. ... So the fact that that situation led me to do that, and then discover things about myself that I didn't realize, it's a blessing in disguise. It really is."

One way she has been coping with the stress of the situation is by focusing on her music, releasing her song "Drag Queens" last month as an "anthem" reaffirming her belief system, "I don't mess with you unless you come messing with me." Samuels explained, "So a lot of that, just reminding myself who I am, what I stand for, what I'm about and I was hoping that people would accept it as the anthem that it is." For more of her' journey, The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more on your favorite Bravo stars, click here, and for everything reality TV and entertainment, keep checking PopCulture.com.