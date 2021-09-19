‘RHOP’ Stars Trade Jabs Online Over Husband’s New Role

Candiace Dillard has a lot of drama with her co-stars this season on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Dillard’s friendship with Karen Huger became fractured when Dillard accused Huger of taking sides in the aftermath of her physical fight with Monique Samuels. Huger has tried to mend fences but Dillard says the damage is done. Dillard is also in an ongoing feud with Ashley Darby. Now, she’s beefing with newbie Mia Thronton.

Though the two got off to a good start, things began taking a turn between Darby and Thornton. In a preview for this week’s episode, Thornton questions Dillard’s mother about Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett’s role in her career. Dillard has been open about her husband now managing her booming singing and acting career. But not everyone is supportive of the husband and wife working together.

Gizelle Bryant told Dillard that she feels Bassett is riding her coattails. Dillard’s meddling mother Dorothy also doesn’t think it’s a good idea. In the preview clip, Dorothy tells Dillard’s co-star’s that she was surprised to learn that her son-in-law quit his job after he and Dillard got married. Bassett revealed during the season 5 reunion that he sold his D.C. restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he says he’s working on a cookbook, as well as teaching cooking classes while he also chips in to help Dillard…which he says is a volunteer gig.

But Thronton doesn’t believe it. In the clip, she asks Dorothy whether or not Bassett gets paid to work as Dillard’s manager. The clip has Dillard pissed and the two have been trading jabs online ahead of the episode airing.

One fan recently tweeted to Thornton that some of her co-stars are “nasty,” including Robyn Dixon. But Thornton came to Dixon’s defense and shaded Dillard in the process.

“RobynDixonRHOP is NOT NASTY! She’s R.E.A.L now @TherealCANDIACE on the other hand. I’m good. Winking face with tongue #ischrisgettingpaid. NAH, Ms. Dorthy confirm #unemployment,” Thornton responded.

Fans believe a recent Tweet of Thronton’s was directed Dillard and Bassett’s way. “You’d be mad if you found out your husband was tossing my salad in the kitchen #souschef,” Thornton wrote. Fans felt it was directed Bassett’s way because of his work as a chef. But Bassett says it wasn’t him.

“I mean since I’m so integral this morning and on everyone’s mind and tweets…not really my type, I prefer that au natruale dark chocolate type a woman,” he snapped back at Thornton. Thornton has been open about having a number of plastic surgery procedures.

Thornton took the time to throw one last jab at Basset, tweeting back: “Oh, [cbassett33] Sorry babe. I was referring to a situation of a guy I met at [MyronMixonsPitmaster] BBQ back in the day. Not you boo, I don’t think,” along with an eye wink emoji. Check out the exchange in the Tweets below. RHOP airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST.

