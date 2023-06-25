'RHOP' Alum Speaks For First Time Since Divorce News Broke

Not many fans and followers of Monique Samuels were surprised when news broke that The Real Housewives of Potomac alum filed divorce documents to end her 11-year marriage to former NFL star, Chris Samuels. Their marital trouble was evident in the one season they starred on OWN's Love & Marriage: D.C. Monique complained about being overwhelmed with little to no help from Chris in regards to managing their household and three children. She also claimed he grew complacent in their marriage, relying on her to do the heavy lifting, and admitted that she wouldn't have married him again if given the chance. The couple admitted they were living separately in October 2022 when PEOPLE Magazine posted an exclusive that they were headed toward divorce, and her RHOP co-star, Ashley Darby, revealed at BravoCon similar sentiments. But Monique alleged there were no plans of divorce. She wasn't telling the full truth. Per court documents, Monique filed for an "absolute divorce" in April 2023, and an amended one in June 2023, asking that all court documents be sealed. Now, she's speaking on the news breaking.

"Imagine being in solitude in a whole different country on a meditation retreat. Only to be interrupted… It's all good. I'll speak with you all when I return, I promise ❤️😘🥰 Until then I'm going to enjoy this nature therapy and gather all the wooooo-sahhhs I know I'll need. Logged on to share this with you. Logging off after it posts. Peace & blessings. I love you," she captioned a video to her Instagram of her on the beach in reference to the media frenzy.

Chris has since unfollowed Monique, and her business page – Not For Lazy Moms – on Instagram. He's been sharing his weight loss journey on his page.

Monique co-hosts a morning radio show in D.C. on weekdays. She may seemingly address the blogs upon her return.

As for whether she'll return to reality TV, Monique says she's done. Just as she did with her divorce, she may change her tune.