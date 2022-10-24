'RHOP' Gizelle Bryant vs. Candiace Dillard: Social Media Users React to Bryant's Claims Against Dillard's Husband

The friendship between Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant appears to be irretrievably broken. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars' unraveling is currently airing on Season 7 of the Bravo reality series. Bryant approached Dillard with allegations that her husband, Chris Bassett, made her uncomfortable. According to Bryant, following the Season 6 reunion taping, Bassett approached and asked her to talk to her in her hotel room about whatever what going on with his wife. Though Bryant says Bassett didn't say or do anything inappropriate, the mere fact setting of them alone in her bedroom made her uncomfortable. But Dillard isn't buying it, and she's accusing Bryant of using her husband for a salacious storyline, which she deems dangerous in the era of #MeToo.

All of this comes amid co-star Ashley Darby accusing Bassett of sending her an Instagram message at 2:40am one evening. But the rest of the cast overwhelmingly agrees that Bassett's actions are innocent and the two women are reading into it. Dillard has since declared Bryant as being "dead to her." Bassett denies any wrongdoing, noting the allegations overall are a reach and could be damaging to his reputation. Most of social media users agree with Dillard and Bassett, but they also say Dillard has to take some responsibility for how things are with Bryant considering she's bore witness to Bryant's antics for five seasons at this point and now only cares because it directly affects her.