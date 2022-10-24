'RHOP' Gizelle Bryant vs. Candiace Dillard: Social Media Users React to Bryant's Claims Against Dillard's Husband
The friendship between Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant appears to be irretrievably broken. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars' unraveling is currently airing on Season 7 of the Bravo reality series. Bryant approached Dillard with allegations that her husband, Chris Bassett, made her uncomfortable. According to Bryant, following the Season 6 reunion taping, Bassett approached and asked her to talk to her in her hotel room about whatever what going on with his wife. Though Bryant says Bassett didn't say or do anything inappropriate, the mere fact setting of them alone in her bedroom made her uncomfortable. But Dillard isn't buying it, and she's accusing Bryant of using her husband for a salacious storyline, which she deems dangerous in the era of #MeToo.
All of this comes amid co-star Ashley Darby accusing Bassett of sending her an Instagram message at 2:40am one evening. But the rest of the cast overwhelmingly agrees that Bassett's actions are innocent and the two women are reading into it. Dillard has since declared Bryant as being "dead to her." Bassett denies any wrongdoing, noting the allegations overall are a reach and could be damaging to his reputation. Most of social media users agree with Dillard and Bassett, but they also say Dillard has to take some responsibility for how things are with Bryant considering she's bore witness to Bryant's antics for five seasons at this point and now only cares because it directly affects her.
Ashley didn't get a pass
I’m screaming at Candiace being mad at Gizelle but Ashley is catching all the strays with the producer 😂 #RHOP— Naomi Shambles (@LikeaStar1032) October 24, 2022
While Dillard snapped at Bryant, she shaded Darby too. Darby's husband has his own lengthy history of being inappropriate with men and women on the show. He was even sued for sexual misconduct.prevnext
A history of flirtatous behavior
it actually is p disturbing how much gizelle was talking about chris eggplant if we being fr. Candiace mightve let that slide a bit too much #RHOP— anjelica (@mundaneparade) October 24, 2022
During the episode, the production team played flashbacks of Bryant joking about Dillard's package and being flirty with him. Some viewers say Bryant's allegations are a direct contraction of her behavior around Bassett.prevnext
Gizelle is no saint
#RHOP as much as I can’t stand Candiace, for me she has not 1 redeeming quality. I know Chris is not interested in any of these women in anyway, they are just making up a storyline for relevance. Maybe it has been so long for Gizelle, she does not know how an interested man acts— C Luce (@cb290) October 24, 2022
Bryant has been getting called out season after season for similar antics. Fans are siding with Bassett.prevnext
Candiace isn't innocent
Candiace you were the same one kissing up to Giselle tho! #RHOP— bee 💕 (@____Brandyy) October 24, 2022
For years, Bryant has been accused of integrating herself into her co-stars and their husbands/marital issues to divert from her own personal drama being exposed. Some viewers say Dillard has enough warning to know she'd be next.prevnext
The best reads
Not today SATAN! Not today NECK! Not today ANKLES!” LMAOOOO! Candiace slices & diced. Gizelle! 😂 #rhop pic.twitter.com/ab4K3RmNG3— ... (@GoHomeKJ) October 24, 2022
Dillard is known for being witty and quick in her clap backs against her co-stars. And the way she read Bryant's aging appearance in her confessional after Bryant blindsided her with the news left viewers laughing out loud.prevnext
Split decision
On 1 hand it’s kinda respectable that Gizelle didn’t tell Candiace about Chris venting 2 her about Candiace. But on the other hand, she acted like she couldn’t remember what he said. Was it really an issue 4 Gizelle or was it Gizelle being typical & keeping #RHOP ratings high?— Wouldn’t you like to know (@mznekaboo2U) October 24, 2022
Bryant waited to bring up her and Bassett's interaction five months after it initially happened and on-camera. Some fans find her timing suspicious.prev