'RHOP' Gizelle Bryant vs. Candiace Dillard: Social Media Users React to Bryant's Claims Against Dillard's Husband

By Brenda Alexander

The friendship between Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant appears to be irretrievably broken. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars' unraveling is currently airing on Season 7 of the Bravo reality series. Bryant approached Dillard with allegations that her husband, Chris Bassett, made her uncomfortable. According to Bryant, following the Season 6 reunion taping, Bassett approached and asked her to talk to her in her hotel room about whatever what going on with his wife. Though Bryant says Bassett didn't say or do anything inappropriate, the mere fact setting of them alone in her bedroom made her uncomfortable. But Dillard isn't buying it, and she's accusing Bryant of using her husband for a salacious storyline, which she deems dangerous in the era of #MeToo.

All of this comes amid co-star Ashley Darby accusing Bassett of sending her an Instagram message at 2:40am one evening. But the rest of the cast overwhelmingly agrees that Bassett's actions are innocent and the two women are reading into it. Dillard has since declared Bryant as being "dead to her." Bassett denies any wrongdoing, noting the allegations overall are a reach and could be damaging to his reputation. Most of social media users agree with Dillard and Bassett, but they also say Dillard has to take some responsibility for how things are with Bryant considering she's bore witness to Bryant's antics for five seasons at this point and now only cares because it directly affects her.

Ashley didn't get a pass

While Dillard snapped at Bryant, she shaded Darby too. Darby's husband has his own lengthy history of being inappropriate with men and women on the show. He was even sued for sexual misconduct.

prevnext

A history of flirtatous behavior

During the episode, the production team played flashbacks of Bryant joking about Dillard's package and being flirty with him. Some viewers say Bryant's allegations are a direct contraction of her behavior around Bassett.

prevnext

Gizelle is no saint

Bryant has been getting called out season after season for similar antics. Fans are siding with Bassett.

prevnext

Candiace isn't innocent

For years, Bryant has been accused of integrating herself into her co-stars and their husbands/marital issues to divert from her own personal drama being exposed. Some viewers say Dillard has enough warning to know she'd be next.

prevnext

The best reads

Dillard is known for being witty and quick in her clap backs against her co-stars. And the way she read Bryant's aging appearance in her confessional after Bryant blindsided her with the news left viewers laughing out loud.

prevnext
0comments

Split decision

Bryant waited to bring up her and Bassett's interaction five months after it initially happened and on-camera. Some fans find her timing suspicious.

prev
Start the Conversation

of