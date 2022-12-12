'RHOP': Who Are the Friends Robyn Dixon Lost in Car Accident in Season 7

A tearful Robyn Dixon opened up about the loss her close friend was experiencing in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. In Season 7, Ep. 10, Dixon reveals that her longtime hairstylist Shirley Gordon was mourning the loss of her sister and brother-in-law. The loving couple died in a fiery car crash in Bowie, Maryland, NBC Washington reported. Kyle Savage and his wife, Charlene, died after their Range Rover crashed into a pole on Annapolis Road. The accident occurred just a short distance from their home. Per the report, their SUV exploded on impact. Pieces of their vehicle were scattered in every direction on the road. Their deaths occurred in May 2022. They left behind two teenage sons. The couple were married for 17 years. And their community came together to support them.

"The family's hurting, but we just need peace that surpasses all understanding because we don't know how this can be," Charlene's sister Linda Hunter told the media outlet at the time. More than anything, the couple were known to be madly in love and a great family unit. "Their love was, it was so strong and so connected and so perfect for each other. I mean, they blended just beautifully," Hunter said.

Both came from large families. Charlie was one of 12 siblings. "The sisters get on the call every morning, and we've done this for the past 10 years. It's just the bond we have," Hunter said.

Banning together to pour in their sons, Hinter's focus was ensuring they knew how much their parents loved them. "We want to continue to raise them and let them become the wonderful young men their parents intended, and that will happen," she said.

Just days after their deaths, an online fundraiser set up had already received over $150,000 in donations. It continued to rise in massive amounts in the days after.