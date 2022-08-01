'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels Reveals Biggest Hesitation of Returning to Reality TV

When Monique Samuels quit The Real Housewives of Potomac following her binder-shade epic reunion moment in Season 5, she vowed she'd never return to the Bravo franchise. Samuels alleged producers didn't protect her against vicious lies and rumors her co-stars were trying to bring to the show that could harm her family. She also said that after her physical altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett, network executives punished her by blocking press opportunities and cutting her from episodes. The Not For Lazy Moms podcast host says things were made worse when Andy Cohen was biased in his line of questioning about the fight and the fallout from it at the reunion. Despite being offered a Season 6 contract and initially agreeing to sign, she reneged in an email. But that didn't stop her from returning to reality television. She's now starring in the spinoff series of OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville in D.C. Samuels jokes that she had "reality TV PTSD" from her Bravo experience.

Her biggest fear of returning to reality TV was editing, noting she was not fairly edited on the four seasons of RHOP. "With reality TV, I am my true real self all the time whether cameras are around or not. I can't control what other people and their comfort level is when it comes to cameras so if I'm being 100 me but then cameras come around and you're holding back they're gonna focus on me and my actions because they– you have to have something, something has to be given right?" she told The Jasmine Brand.

She continued: "So when it comes down to editing my biggest fear is always, I'm giving you everything but then you're taking my reality story and you're turning it into an entertainment story. So that was always like my reservation going back into it because I've been down that road before and I get how it works."

Love & Marriage: D.C. follows three couples navigating love, life, parenting, and careers. The first season just wrapped with a two-part reunion special. A second season has not yet been announced.