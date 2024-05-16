As her journey on Survivor Season 46 continues, contestant Kenzie Petty is about to embark on an entirely new adventure: motherhood! The 29-year-old salon owner from Charlotte, North Carolina announced in a special Mother's Day post Sunday that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Jackson.

"I've gotten really good at keeping secrets and going on adventures this year, but it's finally the perfect day to tell y'all WE'RE HAVING A BABY!! Sweet lil Petty popping up in September," Petty wrote on Instagram. "It's such an honor to be joining the club of motherhood. I love being pregnant, I love being alive, and I love my little bean. We couldn't be more over the moon if we tried."

The announcement was shared alongside a gallery of images from Petty's maternity photo shoot, the first photo showing the Survivor contestant showing off her growing baby bump. Another photo in the carousel showed a basket filled with children's books, toys, and baby clothes. Petty also shared a sweet image of herself and her husband on a blanket in the grass, Jackson's arms wrapped around her from behind as he kissed her head.

After wishing her friends a happy Mother's Day, Petty went on to share some love for her husband, who she married in September 2023, writing, "Jackson, the best husband in the world, thank you for making me a momma. Thank you for being my partner in crime, life and parenthood. I am forever grateful for you and for starting our little family. Even though it's a day for the girlies, I literally couldn't have done this without you and couldn't have imagined a better father for my children."

Petty's announcement sparked an outpouring of responses from her fellow Survivor family. Commenting on the post, Survivor 44's Carolyn Wiger wrote, "Beautiful picture!! Congratulations." Survivor 42 winner Maryanne Oketch commented, "Oh so MOTHER mother." Season 46 champion Dee Valladares added, "Congrats mama!!!"

Petty can currently be seen competing on Survivor Season 46. After beginning the season as part of the losing Yanu tribe, Petty rose to become a fan-favorite, outlasting many of her fellow contestants and currently sitting among the final seven players this season. She and Q Burdette are the only remaining Yanu players in the game. New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS.